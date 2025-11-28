Khanapur faces deadlock over dual tahsildars

BELAGAVI: Khanapur witnessed an unusual administrative standoff on Wednesday when two officers simultaneously assumed the role of tahsildar, one acting under a government order and the other under a court directive. As a result, both Manjula Nayak and Dundappa Komar claimed authority over the same post on the same day, creating confusion and tension within the tahsildar’s office.

According to officials, former tahsildar Dundappa Komar, who had been relieved of his duties on November 14, following a High Court order for non-compliance, returned to the office on Wednesday armed with a Supreme Court directive allowing him to resume his position. Upon arrival, he asked the current tahsildar, Manjula Nayak, to immediately transfer charge back to him.

However, Manjula Nayak asserted that she was legally serving in the post under a government order and would vacate the position only when the government issued fresh instructions. This disagreement escalated when Dundappa occupied the tahsildar’s chair during Manjula’s lunch break and signed official documents. When Manjula returned and found Dundappa exercising authority, a heated argument ensued. With Dundappa refusing to vacate the chair, Manjula continued her duties from the Grade-2 tahsildar’s room.

Dundappa Komar defended his actions, stating: “After the government relieved me based on the High Court order, I handed over charge to Manjula Nayak and left without objection. Now, with the Supreme Court directing that I continue as Khanapur tahsildar, I have resumed duty as instructed by the Deputy Commissioner.”