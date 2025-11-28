Kodagu’s ecology in fine fettle, ask the new damselflies

BENGALURU: While Kodagu is recording an influx in developmental activities, man-animal conflicts and increased tourism forays, the ecology of the district is still robust, it seems.

Entomologists say the presence of the recently recorded Kodagu Shadowdamsel is an indicator of a healthy environment and low pollution levels as it needs the best of environments to breed.

This new species of the damselfly, named as Protosticta sooryaprakashi, was found in Sampage in Kodagu district by entomologists from Kerala, Maharashtra and Bengaluru’s National Centre for Biological Sciences in May 2025.

They look like dragonflies, but are different. While dragonflies are found in sunny bright atmospheres, the damselflies are found in shady regions. And the Kodagu Shadowdamsel, is a rare finding, said Muhammed Haneef, Assistant Professor, Department of Botany, Government Brennen College, Thalassery, Kerala.

Haneef was the first to document the species in May in Kodagu. He also noted finding another in Agumbe, during the same period. The details were shared and verified with experts in Maharashtra and the samples were analysed in NCBS, before concluding the new finding.

Researchers said, genetic analysis showed that the Kodagu Shadowdamsel is 10-15% different from other species in the order of damselflies. This discovery was overlooked by others because of they considered it looks similar to other damselflies and also because of the difficulty in locating them. The Kodagu Shadowdamsel has a unique blue spot on its neck and body tip for identification. It is also the thinnest in the damselfly in the entire damsel family.