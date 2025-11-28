Ministers, top officials to attend investment event in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To boost Karnataka’s investment ecosystem, Industries Minister MB Patil, IT BT Minister Priyank Kharge, along with top officials will be participating in the launch of ‘CAPITALHQ INDIA 2025’, a global investment forum.

The event, which is being held with the theme ‘Global Capital Meets India’s Growth Story’ to shape India’s next decade of innovation and redefine how global capital engages with the country’s unparalleled investment opportunities, will be held in the city on December 2.

Select leaders, leading investors, policymakers, innovators, and capital pioneers worldwide will join to accelerate global conversations, cross-border investments and fuel India’s extraordinary growth trajectory. Leading venture capital voices, including Naganad Doraiswamy(IdeaSpring Capital), Anil Joshi (Unicorn India Ventures), Shridhar (Pegasus FinInvest), Manoj (SeaFund), among several other prominent investors, will be part of the curated VC lineup, said a release.

The gathering will comprise more than 300 high-profile invitees, including venture capitalists, private equity professionals, family offices, sovereign wealth funds, corporate leaders, and visionary entrepreneurs.

There will be meaningful dialogues focusing on transformative sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, climate innovation, smart infrastructure, healthcare, fintech, critical minerals, and the circular economy will converge at the forum.

It will also cover the latest innovations in the medical and life sciences side and renewable energy.