No-confidence motion against Siddaramaiah govt in Belagavi session: BJP

UDUPI : The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will move a no-confidence motion against the Congress State Government during the upcoming winter session of the legislature to be held in Belagavi in December.

Informing this to media persons in Udupi on Thursday, BJP state general secretary and former minister V Sunil Kumar said that even if the Congress government runs into trouble, his party will not stake claim to form the government.

The Karkala MLA alleged that the state’s administration has been paralysed for the past two months owing to the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar over the leadership change.

“About 90% of ministers are not attending offices at Vidhana Soudha. If Siddaramaiah has restricted his activities to Mysuru, Shivakumar has confined himself to Delhi,” he said, adding that the government has “lost confidence” and that “there is no trust between the CM, DCM, ministers and MLAs.” “We will expose the Congress government in the Belagavi session and move a no-confidence motion,” he said, adding that the BJP will also discuss the proposal with its NDA partners.

Referring to recent statements by Congress leaders on a possible leadership change, he said the CM and DCM have created confusion in the minds of the people. “AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge is pointing fingers at the Congress high command. He has been sidelined within the party,” he said. Sunil Kumar added that the BJP is waiting for the Congress government to “collapse on its own.”