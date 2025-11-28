PM Modi leads mass Bhagavad Gita recitation in Udupi, visits Sri Krishna Mutt

UDUPI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined devotees for a mega mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita in Udupi, marking a significant spiritual gathering in the temple town.

After completing his roadshow, the Prime Minister visited the historic Sri Krishna Mutt. He later recited the 15th chapter of the Gita along with seers, devotees, and students. Modi had last visited the Sri Krishna Mutt in 2008, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted nine paths to a better life drawn from the teachings of the Gita. He urged people to save water, protect rivers, and plant a tree in the name of their mothers as a personal commitment to environmental conservation. He reiterated the importance of ensuring housing for the poor, promoting local products under the “vocal for local” movement, encouraging natural farming, embracing yoga for healthy living, conserving ancient manuscripts, and visiting at least 50 significant places in the country to deepen cultural understanding.