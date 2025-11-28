PM Modi leads mass Bhagavad Gita recitation in Udupi, visits Sri Krishna Mutt

UDUPI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined devotees for a mega mass recitation of the Bhagavad Gita in Udupi, marking a significant spiritual gathering in the temple town.
After completing his roadshow, the Prime Minister visited the historic Sri Krishna Mutt. He later recited the 15th chapter of the Gita along with seers, devotees, and students. Modi had last visited the Sri Krishna Mutt in 2008, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted nine paths to a better life drawn from the teachings of the Gita. He urged people to save water, protect rivers, and plant a tree in the name of their mothers as a personal commitment to environmental conservation. He reiterated the importance of ensuring housing for the poor, promoting local products under the “vocal for local” movement, encouraging natural farming, embracing yoga for healthy living, conserving ancient manuscripts, and visiting at least 50 significant places in the country to deepen cultural understanding.
Modi also recalled the spiritual lineage of the Udupi Krishna idol, noting that the idol worshipped by Mata Rukmini in Dwarka was later installed in Udupi by Sri Madhwacharya.
“Being in Udupi gives me immense happiness,” he said, expressing gratitude for the region’s enduring cultural contributions.
He praised Udupi’s role in inspiring the national Swachh Bharat movement, recalling the former Town Municipal Council’s pioneering decision to end the inhumane practice of manually carrying human waste. The Prime Minister said the period leading up to 2047 should be viewed not only as Amrit Kaal but also as Kartavya Kaal, emphasising that every individual and institution must contribute to building a developed India.
Modi added that schemes such as Nari Shakti, Ayushman Bharat, and PM Awas Yojana draw inspiration from the values of the Bhagavad Gita.