PM Modi to hold road show in Udupi on November 28, visit Sri Krishna Mutt temple

UDUPI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the temple town of Udupi on Friday.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that the police, along with multiple government departments, have enhanced security in the town owing to the PM’s visit.

Prime Minister Modi will land at the helipad at Adi-Udupi and hold a roadshow from Bannanje Circle to Kalsanka Circle. He will later visit the Sri Krishna Mutt and have darshan and later take part in a programme at Gita Mandir near the temple. Later, he will address a gathering.

Security enhanced

More than 3,000 police personnel of various ranks, including those drawn from over eight districts, have been deployed. The team includes 10 SP-rank and additional SP-rank officers. The Special Protection Group (SPG) is overseeing the core security arrangements and has been coordinating closely with local police. Special teams such as the NSG, Centre for Counter Terrorism, and other state and central agencies will be involved in anti-drone and counter-terror measures. The overall bandobast is being supervised by ADGP (Law and Order) Hitendra R, with IGPs Sandeep Patil and Chandragupta leading on-ground operations. Rehearsals were conducted on Thursday.

The police have issued strict public guidelines for those attending the Laksha Kanta Gitotsava. Only individuals with valid passes will be allowed, and latecomers will not be permitted. Items such as water bottles, bags, flower bouquets, mementoes, cameras, boxes, weapons, drones, explosives, laser lights, and flagpoles have been banned at the venue. The public has been advised not to climb surrounding buildings and to promptly report any suspicious activity.