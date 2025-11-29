CM Siddaramaiah hosts DKS for breakfast amid escalating Karnataka power tussle

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' for a breakfast meeting intended to break the logjam over the leadership issue.
Shivakumar is expected to leave for Delhi after the meeting to brief the party high command, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.
While Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has got a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, Shivakumar has claimed that he was promised that he will be made the CM after two-and-half years on a rotational basis.
The issue of change of leadership had been going on for the past two months but intensified after November 20 when the Congress government completed two-and-half years.
The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other.
Accordingly, Siddaramaiah on Friday invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.
Before leaving for the CM's residence, Shivakumar declined to comment and said he would speak after coming out of Siddaramaiah's residence.
A photo from the meeting showing the two leaders sharing upma, idli and sambar soon circulated, signalling that relations between them remain cordial despite the ongoing tussle.
On Thursday, Shivakumar posted on X, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world! Word power is world power... The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word."
"Be a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power," his post read.
His comments were seen as a reference to the rumoured 2023 power-sharing agreement, when both he and Siddaramaiah were contenders for the chief minister’s post after the Congress won the Assembly elections.
Soon after Shivakumar’s cryptic message, Siddaramaiah did not back down, responding with a cryptic post of his own, stating, “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people.”
His post further read, "The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years," which was seen as a direct message to his deputy.
The very public exchange reportedly did not sit right with the Congress leadership, who contacted the two senior leaders to put up a united front.
On Friday evening, in another post on X, Siddaramiah wrote, “The party seniors have called me and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and instructed us to meet. Therefore, I have invited him for breakfast, where we will discuss the matter.”
(With inputs from PTI)