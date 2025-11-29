CM Siddaramaiah hosts DKS for breakfast amid escalating Karnataka power tussle

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday reached Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's residence 'Kaveri' for a breakfast meeting intended to break the logjam over the leadership issue.

Shivakumar is expected to leave for Delhi after the meeting to brief the party high command, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

While Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he has got a mandate to remain as the chief minister for a full five-year term, Shivakumar has claimed that he was promised that he will be made the CM after two-and-half years on a rotational basis.

The issue of change of leadership had been going on for the past two months but intensified after November 20 when the Congress government completed two-and-half years.

The Congress high command on Friday intervened and asked the two leaders to resolve the issue by talking to each other.

Accordingly, Siddaramaiah on Friday invited his deputy to come home for a breakfast meeting.

Before leaving for the CM's residence, Shivakumar declined to comment and said he would speak after coming out of Siddaramaiah's residence.

A photo from the meeting showing the two leaders sharing upma, idli and sambar soon circulated, signalling that relations between them remain cordial despite the ongoing tussle.