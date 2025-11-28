After war of words irks high command, Siddaramaiah invites Shivakumar for breakfast in peace overture

As the Game of Thrones between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar intensifies, both leaders have reportedly received calls from the Congress high command asking them to present a united front ahead of a meeting in Delhi in the coming days.

Following the call, Siddaramaiah invited Shivakumar for a breakfast meeting on Saturday.

This comes a day after the two leaders engaged in a public war of words, to the dismay of the party’s top leadership.

On Thursday, Shivakumar posted on X, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world! Word power is world power... The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word."

"Be a judge, president or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power," his post read.

His comments were seen as a reference to the rumoured 2023 power-sharing agreement, when both he and Siddaramaiah were contenders for the chief minister’s post after the Congress won the Assembly elections.

At the time, the party convinced Shivakumar to accept the deputy chief minister’s post with unconfirmed reports of a “rotational chief minister formula,” under which Shivakumar would take over the top role in the state after 2.5 years.