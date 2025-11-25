Tug-of-war intensifies in Karnataka as DKS hints at ‘secret deal’, CM seeks end to 'confusion'

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asked the Congress high command to put a “full stop to the confusion” on a day when the leadership tug-of-war in the state came to the fore again.

His remarks followed his deputy, D K Shivakumar, stirring fresh speculation with a cryptic claim that there was a "secret deal between 5-6 of us" in the party on power sharing.

Earlier, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the issue of leadership change in the state is not something that should be discussed publicly.

The Game of Thrones in Karnataka has sharpened in recent weeks, with fresh speculation over a possible shake-up at the head of the table after the Congress government crossed the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

Mentions of an alleged "power-sharing" agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar in 2023 have now bobbed up again.

Siddaramaiah's remarks come a day after asserting that the high command's decision in the matter is binding on all, including himself and Shivakumar.