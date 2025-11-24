CM Siddaramaiah's statement is 'veda vakya' for us: Shivakumar

CHIKKABALLAPURA: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said CM Siddaramaiah's statement is like a "Veda Vakya" (sacrosanct) for him, amid intense speculation about a leadership change.

Expressing his agreement to the CM's statement on the issue, he called Siddaramaiah an "asset" for the Congress party, and that everyone is working together in the government under his guidance.

He was reacting to Siddaramaiah's assertion earlier in the day that he would continue in the top post, if the party high command decides.

The CM added that the ultimate call on the leadership rests with the party high command, and both he and his deputy must accept it.

"Once he (Siddaramaiah) has said, it is a Veda Vakya for us," Shivakumar said in response to a question by reporters on the CM's statement.

The power tussle within the ruling party has intensified, amid speculations of CM change in the state, after the Congress government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.

The speculation is fuelled by reports of a "power-sharing" agreement purportedly reached in 2023 (but was not confirmed by the party), suggesting a rotational CM tenure between the two leaders.