'Media created it': CM Siddaramaiah calls on Kharge, dismisses speculation of leadership change in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Amid an ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday called on party president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here, and dismissed speculation of a leadership change in the state.

The chief minister described his meeting with Kharge, who returned from New Delhi on Friday evening, as a courtesy call.

On Friday, Siddaramaiah, who is involved in a power tussle with his deputy and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar, asserted that he would continue in office and also present state budgets in the future.

In response, Shivakumar wished him "all the best".

Addressing reporters after meeting Kharge, Siddaramaiah said, "Apart from the courtesy call, we discussed the organisation and upcoming local body elections, including the Bengaluru municipal polls."

Asked whether there was any discussion on a leadership change in the state, the chief minister said, "That is only speculation. You (media) only created it."