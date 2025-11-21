Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah mulls creation of additional posts to dilute Shivakumar's influence
BELAGAVI: The ongoing leadership tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has taken yet another dramatic turn, intensifying the political storm within the state Congress.
According to sources, the Siddaramaiah camp is believed to have crafted a counter-strategy to stall Shivakumar's push for the chief ministerial post.
During his recent meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah reportedly proposed the creation of two additional Deputy Chief Minister posts, a move seen as an attempt to dilute Shivakumar’s influence and curb his growing ambitions.
While the Congress high command has remained publicly silent, political developments in both Bengaluru and Delhi indicate that internal fault lines are widening rapidly.
In the last two days, more than 10 MLAs supporting Shivakumar have reportedly travelled to Delhi in what is being described as a "pressure tactic" to push for a leadership change.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, a parallel gathering unfolded where key Dalit leaders held a meeting on Thursday night, triggering speculation about a coordinated effort to elevate the demand for a Dalit chief minister.
Another team of legislators, including Magadi Balakrishna, Iqbal Hussain and Shivaganga Basavaraj, is likely to leave for Delhi shortly, according to sources.
At the same time, senior ministers close to the CM ---including K N Rajanna, Venkatesh, Dr G Parameshwara and H C Mahadevappa-- held a separate dinner meeting at Satish Jarkiholi's residence, sparking speculation of a strategic regrouping.
Sources confirmed that the ministers discussed three critical agenda points, including countering the "Delhi pressure." The group questioned the necessity of the Delhi parade by Shivakumar's loyalists and planned to convey this concern to the leadership.
The ministers also expressed concern that Shivakumar's supporters were acting beyond party discipline and resolved to formally raise the issue before the high command.
Sources said the group reportedly agreed that if the Congress high command was considering a power-sharing arrangement, the demand should shift to a Dalit chief minister instead of Shivakumar.
"If there is power-sharing, let a Dalit lead and not D.K. Shivakumar," the ministers unanimously agreed, according to sources.
What began as internal murmurs has now evolved into open factional mobilisation, dinner diplomacy, and headcounts, with both camps waiting for a signal from the Congress high command.
As the leadership battle intensifies, the Congress finds itself balancing political ambitions, caste dynamics and governance stability. The next few days are expected to be crucial in shaping Karnataka’s political future.
Whether the high command intervenes or whether the internal war reshapes the party’s power structure remains to be seen.