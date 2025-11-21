Karnataka power tussle: Siddaramaiah mulls creation of additional posts to dilute Shivakumar's influence

BELAGAVI: The ongoing leadership tussle between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has taken yet another dramatic turn, intensifying the political storm within the state Congress.

According to sources, the Siddaramaiah camp is believed to have crafted a counter-strategy to stall Shivakumar's push for the chief ministerial post.

During his recent meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi, Siddaramaiah reportedly proposed the creation of two additional Deputy Chief Minister posts, a move seen as an attempt to dilute Shivakumar’s influence and curb his growing ambitions.

While the Congress high command has remained publicly silent, political developments in both Bengaluru and Delhi indicate that internal fault lines are widening rapidly.

In the last two days, more than 10 MLAs supporting Shivakumar have reportedly travelled to Delhi in what is being described as a "pressure tactic" to push for a leadership change.