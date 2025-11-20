Congress minister, MLAs loyal to Shivakumar head to Delhi

BENGALURU: A minister and few MLAs loyal to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar headed to New Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress top brass, indicating a power tussle in the ruling party, sources said.

The development came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completed two-and-a-half years in office.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results on May 20, 2023.

The Congress had managed to convince the latter and make him the deputy chief minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become chief minister after two-and-a-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

However, Siddaramaiah rejected these reports and asserted that he will be the chief minister for five years.

Some Shivakumar loyalists are said to have wanted their leader to occupy the chief minister's chair.