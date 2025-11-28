In cryptic ‘word power’ posts, CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar flex muscles on social media

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have taken the ongoing leadership change tussle between them to a different level by indulging in shadow-boxing on social media.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’ at around 8am on Thursday, Shivakumar said, “Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president, or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power.”

Shivakumar had said the same during the Congress’ Constitution Day programme on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah was not present at the event, as he was taking part in another Constitution Day programme at a different venue.