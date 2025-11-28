In cryptic ‘word power’ posts, CM Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar flex muscles on social media

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have taken the ongoing leadership change tussle between them to a different level by indulging in shadow-boxing on social media.
Taking to social media platform ‘X’ at around 8am on Thursday, Shivakumar said, “Word power is world power. The biggest force in the world was to keep one’s word. Be it a judge, president, or anyone else, including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is world power.”
Shivakumar had said the same during the Congress’ Constitution Day programme on Wednesday. Siddaramaiah was not present at the event, as he was taking part in another Constitution Day programme at a different venue.
According to informed sources, Shivakumar had made the statement in the presence of Siddaramaiah’s associate and legal advisor AS Ponnanna so that the message would be conveyed to the CM.
Members of the Shivakumar Camp have been reiterating that there was a power-sharing agreement at the high command level in the aftermath of the party’s victory in Karnataka in 2023. According to the pact, they claim that Siddaramaiah would remain as CM for 2.5 years, handing over the mantle to Shivakumar.
Shivakumar, however, claimed that he had never posted the message on ‘X’. “No no no...I have not posted anything...I have not spoken about the word given,” Shivakumar told reporters later in Bengaluru.
However, in response to Shivakumar’s post, Siddaramaiah took to ‘X’ at 6.39pm, claiming that he has delivered what he had promised to the people of Karnataka. “A word is not power unless it betters the world for the people,” Siddaramaiah posted on ‘X’. Siddaramaiah mentioned the successful implementation of the five guarantee schemes — ‘Shakti’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’, ‘Anna Bhagya 2.0’, and ‘Gruha Jyoti’.
“In my first term (2013-18), 157 of 165 promises were fulfilled with over 95% delivery. In this term, 243+ promises out of 593 are already completed, and every remaining promise will be fulfilled with commitment, credibility, and care. The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment but a responsibility that lasts five full years,” Siddaramaiah asserted.
“The Congress party, including me, is walking the talk for our people with compassion, consistency, and courage. Our word to Karnataka is not a slogan; it means the world to us,” the CM said.