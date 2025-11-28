Finally, Congress top brass to resolve Karnataka leadership issue

BENGALURU: The Congress high command seems to have finally woken up to resolve the tricky leadership ‘crisis’ lingering on in Karnataka, with AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge on Thursday saying that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar would be summoned to Delhi for talks to settle the issue.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar – who are both eager to meet the high command and stake claim to the CM’s post – have kept their fingers crossed on the outcome.

This is especially so because while AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalit communities) and Karnataka State Federation of Backward Class Communities have warned the Congress of adverse implications if Siddaramaiah was forced to make way for Shivakumar, the Karnataka Rajya Vokkaligara Sangha has vouched to fight vehemently if injustice is meted out to the Deputy Chief Minister, who is a powerful Vokkaliga leader aspiring to become Karnataka CM.

Besides, prominent Vokkaliga seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, pontiff of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and other Vokkaliga seers support Shivakumar.

Kharge told reporters before leaving for Delhi on Thursday, “I will call three-four key leaders and discuss the way forward, and put an end to the confusion.” He said Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will be called for discussions across the table with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He said the high command, working as a team, will reach a decision after discussions.