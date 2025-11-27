‘Sonia, Rahul and I will give medicine when required,' says Kharge on Karnataka CM impasse

BENGALURU: The impasse over the change in leadership in the Karnataka Congress government showed some sign of coming to an end with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge stating that the crisis would be resolved in consultation with senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

“See, only the people there (in Karnataka) can say what the government is doing there. But what I would like to say is that we will resolve such issues. We the high command—Rahulji, our great leader Sonia Gandhi, and I—will sit together and deliberate on this. What medicine should be given will be given accordingly,” Kharge told media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who met Rahul on Tuesday, told reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday that the Congress top brass will meet in Delhi on Thursday and Friday and discuss the leadership crisis. “They will deliberate on the party’s defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections and the issue of backward classes. On this occasion, the developments in Karnataka will also be discussed, and the confusion will be resolved,” Priyank said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Rahul had summoned Priyank for a discussion.

According to informed sources, it was after Deputy CM DK Shivakumar demonstrated his mettle as a serious contender for the top post and reached out to a section of MLAs and even ministers from the Siddaramaiah camp that forced the high command to take a call to resolve the issue. Sources added that Shivakumar had conveyed the message that there was a power-sharing agreement reached between him and Siddaramaiah in 2023 at the high command level.