Amid power tussle in Karnataka, Parameshwara says he is ready to accept DK Shivakumar as CM

BENGALURU: Amid ongoing uncertainty over a possible change in leadership in Karnataka, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara reportedly said on Thursday that he would accept any decision by the Congress high command, including the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar as Chief Minister. His remarks came even as AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge stated that the central leadership would soon resolve the issue.

Parameshwara told reporters that he would support a smooth transition if the high command decided in favour of Shivakumar, later clarifying that all party leaders must accept whatever decision is taken. Although his statement was seen as a shift from the Siddaramaiah camp, political analysts observed it as a part of a mind game.

A senior Dalit leader, Parameshwara, has repeatedly indicated that he would be in the race if the party opts for a leadership change. He also signalled his demand for the Dalit CM post, proposing that Kharge is a deserving candidate, a position interpreted as the Siddaramaiah camp’s counter to Shivakumar.

His remarks suggested that if the Siddaramaiah camp proposes a Dalit candidate for CM and the high command rejects it, then leaders, including Shivakumar, should abide by the decision. An aide of Siddaramaiah and former minister K N Rajanna, has strongly backed Parameshwara’s candidature, recalling his role in leading the party to power in 2013.

Earlier in the day, Kharge, leaving for Delhi, said he, along with senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, would discuss the leadership issue and later summon the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. They were meeting in Delhi to discuss the Bihar assembly polls' outcome and later taking up the Karnataka issue on Thursday evening.

Shivakumar said he would go to Delhi with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah if called by the high command. He is reportedly keen to remind party leaders about the power-sharing understanding when the party came to power in 2023 under which Siddaramaiah was to hand over the post after two-and-a-half years. Siddaramaiah too said he would comply if summoned.