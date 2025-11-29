CM Siddaramaiah urges PM Modi to act on maize, green gram price fall in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene urgently to resolve the “severe crisis” triggered by the steep crash in maize and green gram (moong) prices in the state.

The CM’s memorandum was handed over to the PM by Dakshina Kannada district in-charge and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao during Modi’s arrival in Mangaluru on Friday. Lakhs of farmers are in distress as market prices have plunged far below the Minimum Support Price (MSP), despite a strong harvest. read the memorandum.

Siddaramaiah said that maize has been cultivated on 17.94 lakh hectares and green gram across 4.16 lakh hectares this season, yielding an estimated 54.74 lakh MT of maize and 1.983 lakh MT of green gram. However, the current market prices-Rs 1600-1,800 per MT for maize and Rs 5400 per MT for green gram-are drastically lower than the MSP of Rs 2,400 and Rs 8,768, respectively, the CM said, emphasising that such a steep drop is unprecedented as modal prices over the past three years were consistently above MSP.

The CM expressed particular concern over Karnataka’s surplus of 32 lakh MT of maize, far exceeding local industrial demand. Without immediate MSP procurement, he warns, farmers could be forced into distress sales. Siddaramaiah therefore urged the PM to direct NAFED, FCI and NCCF to begin procurement under the Price Support Scheme or another intervention mechanism.

The memorandum also highlighted distortions in the ethanol supply chain. Siddaramaiah said that several ethanol plants are procuring maize from traders instead of farmers or farmer producer organisations, defeating the purpose of MSP and the Centre’s incentive of Rs 5.79 per litre for maize-based ethanol.