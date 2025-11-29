I am in no hurry, party will decide everything: Karnataka DyCM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: With the power tussle in Karnataka intensifying by the day, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that he was in no hurry and that the Congress high command will take a decision on everything.

Shivakumar made this statement when reporters asked him if he would visit New Delhi to meet Congress’ top brass leaders. “The party office is our temple. The Delhi office gives us guidance and direction,” Shivakumar, who is also the president of the state Congress, said.

“Party workers may be eager, but I am in no hurry. The party will take all the decisions,” Shivakumar added.

Political corridors in the state are abuzz over the Congress high command summoning Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to put an end to the leadership impasse that has intensified ever since the Congress government completed 2.5 years in office.

“I may be in Delhi... there is a lot of pending work. The winter session of the Parliament begins on December 1, and I need to meet MPs elected from Karnataka. By God’s grace, we have gotten justice from the Supreme Court in the Mekedatu balncing reservoir case. I need to discuss this and the other pending irrigation projects of our state with the MPs. I will also discuss with the CM the need to call for an all-party meeting,” Shivakumar, who also holds the water resoruces portfolio, said.

On the Vokkaliga community firmly standing behind him in the leadership race, Shivakumar, who also hails from the community, said he does not want to discuss the community angle, as the party is important for him. “Congress is my community. I come from the Vokkaliga community, and they may love me. My commitment is for all the communities, including the backward classes, SC/STs, and minorities. Vokkaligas are also backward classes.”