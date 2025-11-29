Karnataka directs schools not to disrupt Class 10 physical education classes with extra lessons

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy has instructed teachers and principals across high schools to ensure that subject teachers don't disrupt games and physical education classes for 10th standard students.

This instruction has been issued by the department following a letter from a member of KSCPCR, who complained about the lack of games and physical education for class 10 students. K T Thippeswamy, member of the Karnataka Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, "Last month, I visited various schools and interacted with class 10 students. The students told the commission that they are not allowed to play games during the games period or even physical classes are not conducted. Both these classes are taken over by other subject teachers to conduct extra classes and complete their syllabus."

He added, "It is very sad because being involved in physical activities is as important as being involved in studies to prepare for board exams. In addition to this, the students are also pressured by parents to score good marks in SSLC exams. Hence, I wrote a letter to the education commissioner, Vikas Kishor, to pass an order saying that teachers should not take over physical education classes."

Highlighting the importance of physical activities, especially for students during exams, Shrishti Jain, a child psychologist, said, "Playing games or physical activities is a neuro-psychological necessity. The habit of movements between study hours must be inculcated in the student and teacher routine. When students experience any kind of exam pressure or stress, the body produces a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol interferes with the functioning of the hippocampus. The functioning of the hippocampus is responsible for memory encoding and retrieval. When the stress hormone is interfering here, the memory retrieval and learning is not happening. The children also tend to experience somatic anxiety during exams, including headache, restlessness, stomach ache due to the lack of movement between study cycles."

She also emphasised that it is not just games that can help children remain active or retain attention in classes, a five minutes of short break for a walk or any sort of activity that involves movement will reduce study fatigue among students.