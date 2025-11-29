Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar requests CM Siddaramaiah for Rs 1k hike for Anganwadi workers

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS) is a visionary project by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to eliminate maternal and infant mortality, and malnutrition. The programme benefits over 40 lakh women and children through 69,922 Anganwadi centres.

Addressing the audience on the golden jubilee celebrations of the ICDS programme, he added, “Though ICDS is a central government programme, the Centre provides only Rs 2,700, and the state government spends Rs 8,500 as honorarium to pay Asha workers. We are giving the highest honorarium to Asha workers in the country. In fact, Karnataka is the first state to celebrate the golden jubilee of the ICDS programme. The first anganwadi was established in T Narasipura by Indira Gandhi 50 years ago.”

Criticising the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Those who opposed the guarantee schemes should wake up and see how it has helped women in the state. The BJP and PM had opposed it. We are implementing the guarantee schemes and also spending on development works. After implementation of the Shakti and Gruhalakshmi schemes, Karnataka ranks first in the country in per capita income. It ranks first among states that have effectively implemented the ICDS programme. After the Shakti scheme was implemented, the share of women going to work, which was 23 per cent, increased by 21 per cent in rural areas. Under the Gruhalakshmi scheme, Rs 2,000 has been provided to 1.26 crore women. So far, the government has spent over Rs 1,04,000 crore on the guarantee schemes.”