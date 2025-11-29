Kurubas warn Congress brass against removing Siddharamaiah from CM post

BENGALURU: At a time when the Vokkaligas are rallying behind Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to occupy the top post, the members of the Kuruba community, to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah belongs, are throwing their weight behind him to continue to lead the state. Shivakumar hails from the Vokkaliga community.

The Kuruba community leaders, under the guidance of Tinthini Mutt head Sri Siddaramanandapuri, held a meeting at the Kuruba Sangha office in Bengaluru on Friday and issued a stern warning to the Congress high command that if Siddaramaiah is removed from the CM’s chair, they will vote against the party in the 2028 Karnataka Assembly polls.

They blamed the high command for not taking the right political measures that could have prevented the ongoing leadership crisis.

“This is not just the Kuruba community’s stance, as Siddaramaiah has identified himself as an Ahinda (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader.

Therefore, the high command should act in a way that does not cause any harm to the community,” the seer said. “It is wrong for a swamiji of any community to take a stand on the CM change issue. We are not supporting Siddaramaiah because he is from the Kuruba community. We are because he is in favour of the poor and the downtrodden,” he said.