Mysuru advocate issues legal notice for safari reopening plans against SC order

MYSURU: Amid growing pressure to reopen wildlife safaris in the Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserve, a Mysuru-based advocate and member of the Save Kabini Team has issued a stern legal notice to the state government, warning that any move to resume safari operations inside the Core or Critical Tiger Habitats (CTH) will attract criminal contempt proceedings before the Supreme Court of India.

Advocate V Ravi Kumar has sent the notice to the chief secretary, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), and other senior officials, stating that reopening safaris in prohibited zones would amount to wilful disobedience of apex court directives.

A copy of the notice accessed by TNIE reveals that the state government is reportedly facing pressure from resort owners, private tourism entities and political representatives from Mysuru and HD Kote to revive safari operations that were halted recently following a series of tiger attacks and increasing human-animal conflict in the region.

Safari operations in parts of the two tiger reserves were suspended recently following multiple tiger attacks and rising human-animal conflict. Resort workers, safari drivers and local political representatives from Mysuru have been pressuring the government to reopen the safaris to protect livelihoods.

The legal notice sent by the advocate on Friday quotes the Supreme Court orders dated March 6, 2024 and November 14, 2025, which has issued binding instructions that absolutely prohibit Tiger Safari inside all Core and Critical Tiger Habitats.

The apex court has permitted safari activities only in buffer regions and that too strictly under NTCA guidelines.

The notice stated that core habitats are inviolate and any activity that disturbs tiger breeding areas, prey base or ecological integrity is unlawful.