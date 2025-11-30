CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar chant unity mantra after breakfast do

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who met over breakfast at the former’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ here on Saturday after the high command’s nudge, projected a united front, signalling a truce on the power transfer tussle.
After the meeting, Siddaramaiah addressed the media along with Shivakumar, but refused to give a concrete reply on whether he would or would not honour the supposed agreement where he would transfer power to Shivakumar after completing the first half of two-and-a-half-year term as CM. The agreement was said to be struck within days of Congress coming to power in Karnataka in May 2023. “I said whatever the decision the high command takes we will abide by it. Have you (the media) understood it or not? This is my reply to your question,” Siddaramaiah hit back, even as Shivakumar looked on with a smile.
Shivakumar said he has the same political stand on the leadership issue as Siddaramaiah, which is to go by the decision of the top brass. It is said that the party top leadership has asked him to wait for sometime, which was what he conveyed during the press meet.
He said, “We know that the party is going through difficult times in our country. But we are confident that Karnataka will play a major role. We will form the government again in 2028, and move forward in 2029 (LS polls) as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”
The tussle between the two leaders over power transfer intensified after they indulged in shadowboxing on ‘X’. Shivakumar put up posts, insisting that Siddaramaiah should keep his word on power transfer, while the latter hit back, stating that he kept his word by fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state. That was when the high command intervened and advised them to settle the issue over breakfast.
Siddaramaiah said, “As there is a session, both of us have been instructed to clear the confusion. It will not be there from tomorrow. The agreement between us is that both of us will move forward together which will be communicated to the high command.”
Duo ready to face Oppn’s no-confidence motion
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “We have no differences. Not now, not in the future. The winter session will begin in Belagavi from December 8. We have faced the opposition parties effectively and will continue to face them. BJP and JDS have made it a habit to spread propaganda and false allegations. I and DCM will face them effectively as we have worked out strategies required.” He said MLAs and ministers visiting Delhi to meet high command leaders does not mean that they are against the government. They did so for ministerial berths after the announcement on cabinet reshuffle, he added.
Blaming the media for the confusion over power transfer, he said, “BJP and JDS have reportedly said they will move a no-confidence or adjournment motion. That is impossible as we have 142 MLAs, while BJP has 64 and JDS 18. It will be a futile attempt. Whatever false allegations the opposition parties make, we will work out to counter them effectively.” Shivakumar said, “Opposition parties are entitled to move a no-confidence motion during the Assembly session. We are prepared to face it.”
Shivakumar’s younger brother DK Suresh told the media in Delhi that the high command had considerably rewarded his brother with the KPCC president and DCM posts.