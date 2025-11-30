CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar chant unity mantra after breakfast do

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who met over breakfast at the former’s official residence ‘Cauvery’ here on Saturday after the high command’s nudge, projected a united front, signalling a truce on the power transfer tussle.

After the meeting, Siddaramaiah addressed the media along with Shivakumar, but refused to give a concrete reply on whether he would or would not honour the supposed agreement where he would transfer power to Shivakumar after completing the first half of two-and-a-half-year term as CM. The agreement was said to be struck within days of Congress coming to power in Karnataka in May 2023. “I said whatever the decision the high command takes we will abide by it. Have you (the media) understood it or not? This is my reply to your question,” Siddaramaiah hit back, even as Shivakumar looked on with a smile.

Shivakumar said he has the same political stand on the leadership issue as Siddaramaiah, which is to go by the decision of the top brass. It is said that the party top leadership has asked him to wait for sometime, which was what he conveyed during the press meet.

He said, “We know that the party is going through difficult times in our country. But we are confident that Karnataka will play a major role. We will form the government again in 2028, and move forward in 2029 (LS polls) as well under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.”