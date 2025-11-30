‘Crisis is real and deep’: Opposition rubbishes Congress' unity show

BENGALURU: Even as the Congress dismissed Karnataka’s leadership churn as a “media creation,” the Opposition BJP and JDS on Saturday escalated its attack, arguing that the crisis is real, deep and openly acknowledged by the Ruling party’s own MLAs.

Senior BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka rejected the Congress line outright, remarking, “The leadership crisis is not a media creation. What about the statements of Congress MLAs--HC Balakrishna from Magadi, HD Ranganath from Kunigal? Are they not Congress MLAs? How can they now dismiss it as hype?”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, recalling a proverbial Kannada taunt, took a sarcastic swipe at both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. “Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have now said they will listen to the high command.”

BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya delivered one of the sharpest rebukes, likening the party’s predicament to an elephant trapped in a swamp. In a post that went viral, he wrote: “When an elephant is caught in a swamp, even a female frog loves to give it a kick. The Congress high command’s inability to resolve the crisis-other than forcing the two divorced leaders to have a cold breakfast this morning-has landed the party in a swamp. It is never easy for an elephant to get out of a swamp.” Siroya added that the “paralysed state” of the Ruling party had emboldened “big, small, and retired leaders” to offer unsolicited solutions.