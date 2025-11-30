Karnataka High Court sets aside order on Yezdi trademark

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court set aside the order passed by a single judge declaring Ideal Jawa Pvt Ltd as owner of the mark ‘Yezdi’ (word and device) and all trademark registration certificates issued by the Registrar of Trademarks, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad in favour of Boman R Irani are null and void.

A division bench of Justices DK Singh and Venkatesh Naik T passed the order while allowing the appeals filed by Classic Legends Pvt Ltd, Boman R Irani and others, challenging the single-judge order dated December 16, 2022.

It’s Official Liquidator’s duty to ascertain assets of firm, issue notice to Registrar: HC

The court noted that it was the duty of the Official Liquidator (OL) of the company (Ideal Jawa) to ascertain the assets of the company and issue the notice to the Registrar. The company court, in its winding up order dated August 17, 2001, had directed the OL to take stock of the assets of the company. The books of accounts and the records of the company were all in the custody of OL.

The OL would have come to know the name and address of the trademark agent of the company. If the OL had failed to protect the trademark for 15 years by not taking any steps for renewal/restoration of registration, the removal of the trademark from the Register of Trademarks cannot be faulted with, the court said.