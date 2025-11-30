Pet dog traces missing two-year-old girl in Kodagu estate

MADIKERI: A two-year-old girl who went missing from the estate line-house was reunited with her parents following the efforts from the forest department staff, a pet dog and other villagers in Karnataka.

The incident was reported at Kongana village, located by the forest fringe at B Shettigeri village in South Kodagu.

Estate workers Sunil and Nagini, who are from a beekeeping family, arrived to work at a private estate in B Shettigeri five days ago. The couple has a two-year-old daughter, Sunanya.

As per sources, the couple left the child with other children of the estate workers near the estate line house when they left for work. Sunanya was left to play with the other kids when Nagini and Sunil left for estate work on Saturday. However, when the couple returned from work, Sunanya was missing. Meanwhile, the other children who were with Sunanya also did not know about her whereabouts.