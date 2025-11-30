Vokkaligas, AHINDA groups in Mysuru rally behind their netas
MYSURU: Even as political tensions are on the rise in Karnataka over the leadership row, supporters of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar continue to bat for their leader in the tug-of-war over the top post.
Demanding that Shivakumar be made the CM for the remaining 2.5 years as per the so-called power-sharing agreement at the high command level in 2023, the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Districts Vokkaligara Sangha, along with Swabhimani Vokkaliga Seva Balaga and several other Vokkaliga organisations, organised a bike rally in Mysuru on Saturday morning.
Sri Nischalanandanatha Swamiji of Kengeri Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt flagged off the rally.
The seer said that Shivakumar played a crucial role in bringing the Congress to power in 2023. “CM Siddaramaiah should immediately hand over power to Shivakumar as per the power-sharing pact. Shivakumar has the political and administrative capability to lead the state,” he said.
Meanwhile, activists of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum, AHINDA organisations, and the Constitution Protection Committee held a meeting at the Jaladarshini Government Guest House in Mysuru on Saturday and resolved to stage a protest in front of the AICC office in New Delhi if Siddaramaiah is unseated.
Chaired by forum president KS Shivaramu, the meeting passed three key resolutions-- Siddaramaiah must continue as CM; any move to remove him will be met with a protest in Delhi; and the Congress high command must immediately intervene to resolve the ongoing political turmoil.
Participants reaffirmed their unwavering support for Siddaramaiah, describing him as the “identity of the AHINDA community” and crediting him with working for the welfare of oppressed groups through effective governance. They also noted that the long-awaited social and educational survey report is still pending, making leadership continuity crucial.
Shivaramu alleged that the BJP and the JDS are conspiring to unseat Siddaramaiah because they “cannot tolerate an AHINDA leader continuing as chief minister.” Later, they held a protest by blocking traffic on Hunsur Road in front of the Jaladarshini Guest House, shouting slogans in support of Siddaramaiah.