Age limit in hiring of cops to be relaxed permanently in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara here on Tuesday said the home department will amend the Cadres and Recruitment Rules in a week to give separate and permanent age relaxation in the recruitment of police constables, police sub-inspectors (PSIs) and police inspectors (PIs) in three slabs.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit by three years till 2027 for recruitment in all departments. But in the home department, we will relax the age limit permanently. We have gathered information from other states, which have fixed 27, 30 and 33 years as the upper age limit. We will study their rules and fix our own age limit relaxation,” he said.

He, meanwhile, appealed to opposition parties, especially BJP, not to create confusion on the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey as the Centre is also likely to conduct the census, including caste enumeration, in 2026.

“The Centre’s census has already got delayed, but the state is doing it. There will be no misuse as the ongoing survey will provide information on the Socio, educational and economic status of communities,” he said.

“We will complete the survey within the stipulated time by October 7, as it has gained pace. In my district (Tumakuru), 2 lakh families out of the total of 7.5 lakh have been covered in four days,” he claimed.

The minister said he did not know of any proposal to include Kunigal taluk of Tumakuru district into Bengaluru South district.