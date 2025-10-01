Board seeks GI tag for Hassan coffee

BENGALURU: The Coffee Board is exploring the possibility of securing Geographical Indication (GI) tag for coffee grown at Sakleshpur and Belur in Hassan district.

MJ Dinesh, Chairman, the Coffee Board, told TNIE that studies are being conducted to ascertain the uniqueness of the region, especially of Munjarabad, where some estates are growing unique varieties of Arabica and Robusta beans.

“We have to ascertain whether it is suitable for the tag, the history of the region and the variety, the elevation, the cultivation pattern and other details. Though Hassan’s contribution is less compared to Chickmagalur and Coorg, the region has, however, potential,” he said.

Karnataka has a total of 16 coffee varieties--13 regional and three specialty coffee varieties. Five coffee varieties are GI tagged-- Bababudangiri Arabica, Coorg Arabica, Chikmagalur Arabica, Araku Valley Arabica, Wayanad Robusta and Monsoon Malabar. Two regional varieties are also very popular--Monsoon Malabar Arabica and Monsooned Malabar Robusta coffee.

Kurma Rao M, CEO, and Secretary, the Coffee Board, said they are also keeping an eye on the production in other regions. Regional variety, unique weather, rainfall pattern, soil conditions, agro-forestry area and other trees grown along with coffee contribute to the unique identification. Another study is looking at GI tag possibility for the coffee grown in Tamil Nadu.

Another official said that GI tag for Sakleshpur coffee will change the contour of man-elephant conflict in the region. The farmers, their crops and their land will be better protected and they will get better compensation and benefits that farmers in Coorg and Chikkamagalur enjoy, he said.