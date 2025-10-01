Continue rescue and relief ops in flood-hit districts: CM Siddaramaiah to officials

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed senior officials of the flood-affected districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, and Vijayapura to continue taking up emergency rescue and relief works till normalcy is restored.

Chairing a meeting of the district in-charge ministers of the aforementioned districts along with senior officials, Siddaramaiah said that Maharashtra released excess water from its Ujani dam owing to heavy rain, resulting in the flooding of the Bhima river in Karnataka.

The CM instructed the officials to take steps to build temporary or permanent barriers wherever necessary to prevent the extent of the flooding.

Siddaramaiah also said that insurance companies should be strictly told to provide crop insurance to the farmers without any delay. The deputy commissioners should hold discussions with bankers, he added.

When it was brought to the notice of the CM that several farmers had lost their ID cards and other documents in the floods, the CM instructed the officials to provide them with new ID cards and documents.

The meeting decided to urge the Centre to release compensation to Karnataka on the lines of what is given to neighbouring Maharashtra. Siddaramaiah said that the Maharashtra government has requested the Centre to provide a compensation of Rs 2,200 crore for the flood in their state.

The meeting was informed that over 10 lakh hectares have been affected due to rain and floods in Karnataka, of which 9 lakh hectares are in North Karnataka. The CM said that the survey has been completed in about 5 lakh hectares. “Once the rain stops, the joint survey will continue, and after the survey report is submitted to the government, arrangements will be made to provide compensation,” Siddaramaiah said.