DyCM DK Shivakumar hits back at HDK, says ready for open debate

BENGALURU: Days after Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will soon go to jail for the alleged misdeeds he committed in land deals, the latter hit back, saying that the former was making “hit-and-run” allegations. “This has to end. I am ready for an open debate. I will bring all the documents and let him get what he has,” Shivakumar challenged Kumaraswamy.
Shivakumar said that it was not the first time that Kumaraswamy and his family were targeting him. “Kumaraswamy wants me to go to jail. I will reply to the allegations after Dasara. I will answer in an open debate. Let him accept this and come for an open debate. Let him place documents that he has before the public,” Shivakumar said.
He also said that only judges have the power to send anyone to jail, and Kumaraswamy was acting like a judge in his case.
On Kumaraswamy’s suggestion that the State Government must develop a cordial relation with the Centre to get more funds, he said, “Kumaraswamy is the Union Minister. The state delegation is ready to go to Delhi under his leadership. He has also said that he would create industries in the state, including in the Mandya and Ramanagara districts, and has sought our help. Our government is ready to provide all necessary help to set up industrial parks. We are ready to provide permission if he sets up industries on his own land as well,” Shivakumar said.
On the allegation that Bidadi Township was being done for real estate gains, Shivakumar said, “I don’t have to learn about real estate from him. I am a Bengalurean, and all my properties are in the city. I am not an outsider who has come and bought properties in Bengaluru.”
Replying to Kumaraswamy’s allegation that he has committed irregularities in land deals, Shivakumar said, “I haven’t fallen so low as to do such a thing. Let him get a formal complaint registered and seek an investigation.”