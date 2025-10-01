DyCM DK Shivakumar hits back at HDK, says ready for open debate

BENGALURU: Days after Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will soon go to jail for the alleged misdeeds he committed in land deals, the latter hit back, saying that the former was making “hit-and-run” allegations. “This has to end. I am ready for an open debate. I will bring all the documents and let him get what he has,” Shivakumar challenged Kumaraswamy.

Shivakumar said that it was not the first time that Kumaraswamy and his family were targeting him. “Kumaraswamy wants me to go to jail. I will reply to the allegations after Dasara. I will answer in an open debate. Let him accept this and come for an open debate. Let him place documents that he has before the public,” Shivakumar said.

He also said that only judges have the power to send anyone to jail, and Kumaraswamy was acting like a judge in his case.