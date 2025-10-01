Karnataka High Court disposes of IPS officer’s plea on promotion

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by senior IPS officer J Arun Chakravarthy challenging the interim order of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), which stayed his promotion to the post of DGP.

A vacation division bench of Justice Suraj Govindaraj and Justice Rajesh Rai K recorded the submission made by the counsel representing another senior IPS officer, Additional DGP Alok Kumar, that they have no grievance in continuing Chakravarthy as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited. The counsel said their grievance is only about the promotion which has to be decided by the CAT.

It was stated in the petition filed by Chakravarthy that the CAT, after hearing the application filed by Alok on September 18, stayed the order of promotion dated September 12 by virtue of which the petitioner and one other had been promoted to the post of DGP, with the petitioner posted as CMD of the Police Housing Corporation.

The apprehension of the petitioner is that, in view of the order dated September 12, he occupied the post of CMD. There is a possibility of disturbing his posting, and contempt proceedings would be brought out by Alok Kumar if he were to continue in the CMD post. However, Kumar’s counsel submitted that they have no objection in principle to the petitioner continuing as CMD. However, the promotion of the petitioner to the post of DGP will have to be considered before the CAT.

The court said there cannot be any particular grievance of the petitioner with regard to the interim order to continue and promotion has to be decided by the CAT.