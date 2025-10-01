Karnataka private bus operators blame ‘Shakti’ for loss

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Private Bus Owners’ Association submitted a memorandum to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday, highlighting losses due to the Shakti scheme, BMTC expansion, and illegal operators. Association president S Nataraj Sharma warned if issues are not resolved within 10 days, bus owners will be forced to launch statewide protests. The memorandum said Shakti scheme — which provides free travel for women on state-run buses — has reduced fare-paying passengers for private operators.

The association also highlighted disparities in the All-India Tourist Permit system, alleging that Karnataka operators are paying significantly higher taxes compared to operators from other states. The memorandum said buses registered in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, many allegedly without proper inspection or in violation of body codes, are entering Karnataka by paying just Rs 60,000 annually, while local operators are charged between Rs 82,000 and Rs 1.58 lakh. “This creates unhealthy and unfair competition. If clarity is not provided, our members may be forced to re-register vehicles in other states and re-enter Karnataka,” the memorandum warned.

The operators raised concerns about competition from subsidised electric buses and the recent extension of BMTC’s jurisdiction from 25km to 40km beyond city limits, which they argue directly overlaps areas served by private operators for decades. “BMTC’s expansion will eliminate the livelihood of private operators in Bengaluru’s periphery,” Sharma said, adding that unlike BMTC, private operators receive no subsidies.