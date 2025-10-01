Karnataka’s penchant for political decisions raises questions over survey’s fate

BENGALURU: With successive governments preferring political decisions over previous survey reports in the recent past, questions remain over the fate of Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, 2025.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes is likely to submit its report to the government in December. If the survey gets completed as scheduled by October 7, the commission will start analysing the data for the recommendations, including reclassification of the backward classes quota.

Ultimately, the report will land in the cabinet. The dominant castes which have come together during the ongoing survey rely upon their backers in the Congress for their adequate share in the reclassification of the backward classes quota.

Citing the previous instances, experts say the decision would be a political one and not based on the backwardness of the communities as per the survey’s conclusions.

The Kantharaju Commission report on the Socio Educational Survey, 2015, and Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission’s report on internal quota for the SC communities had led to turbulence during the cabinet meetings with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah facing the backlash from his cabinet colleagues, sources said.