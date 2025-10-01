Mysuru’s kusti loses grip as crowds chase reels

MYSURU: Once, roars of kusti bouts electrified Dasara crowds, but today the echoes inside Mysuru’s wrestling arenas are a mere whimper. The Mysuru Dasara kusti event that was once a cultural spectacle watched with reverence during the patronage of Mysore kings has now been reduced to a social media trend.

Many among today’s spectators and even participants admit that they turn up just to capture a reel or click a photo rather than to live the spirit of Nada Kusti. Organisers accept that after the fanfare of the inauguration by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and VIPs, attendance at Dasara wrestling bouts dropped drastically.

Mysuru, which boasted of 70 to 80 Garadi Manes -- traditional gymnasiums with red mud floors -- at its wrestling heyday, has now barely 25 to 30 left, many in skeletal form. Some famous gyms like the Pailwan Srinivasannanavara Garadi in Lashkar Mohalla remain propped up by wooden poles after a part of it collapsed last year.

In Mandi Mohalla and Mission Hospital Road, Garadi Manes have either caved in or remain in ruins, as there are no funds for their restoration.