Three district judges sworn in as additional judges of Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Three district judges were sworn in as additional judges of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday. Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru administered the oath at a ceremony at the High Court. The new judges are Justice Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty, Justice Borkatte Muralidhara Pai, and Justice Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally. Their appointments as additional judges were notified on September 26.

Justice Geetha Kadaba Bharatharaja Setty

Born in Shivamogga in 1966, she enrolled as an advocate with the Karnataka State Bar Council in 1991 and practised on the civil side before joining the judiciary as a Civil Judge in 1997. She went on to serve as Principal District and Sessions Judge in Davanagere, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Bengaluru Rural District.

Justice Borkatte Muralidhara Pai

Born in 1966, he hails from Udupi. He has served as Senior Faculty Member at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, Additional Registrar General at the Kalaburagi Bench of the HC, Principal District and Sessions Judge at Mangaluru and Belagavi, Registrar General of Karnataka HC, Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru.

Justice Tyagaraja Narayan Inavally

Born in 1967, he hails from Dakshina Kannada. He practised at Mangaluru until he was appointed a Civil Judge. He has served as District and Sessions Judge in Mandya , Bengaluru, Principal District and Sessions Judge in Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Hassan, and Belagavi, Chief Judge of the Court of Small Causes, Bengaluru.