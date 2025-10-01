Woman kills husband over ‘forced sex’ in Karnataka's Koppal town

KOPPAL: A woman killed her husband after he allegedly forced her to have sex with him by showing her some obscene videos on his mobile phone. The incident took place at Munirabad in Koppal district late Saturday night.

The accused Mahadevi’s husband Ramesh (51) was said to be in a drunken state when he allegedly pressured his wife to do as shown in the video. Both had an argument over this which escalated. In a fit of rage, Mahadevi hit Ramesh on the head with a pestle, following which he fell down and died on the spot.

After killing Ramesh, Mahadevi went to the Munirabad Police Station and surrendered. She told the police that she killed him for sexual harassment and financial oppression.