19 EVs of pizza outlet gutted in accidental fire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: At least 19 EV bikes have been gutted in the basement of a three-storied commercial complex at Yelachenahalli on the Kanakapura Main Road on Thursday. Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. Six gas cylinders were also in the basement, of which one cylinder exploded. The KS Layout police have registered a case.

All the vehicles reportedly belonged to the staff of a multi-national pizza restaurant which is on the first floor.

The vehicles were also used for door deliveries. The fire control room personnel said they received the information at 7.45 am from a person identified as Prathap. One fire tender each from the Banashankari and Anjanapura fire stations were rushed to the spot. “The fire was doused within a few minutes. There was nobody at the place at the time of the incident,” the fire department personnel added.

“We suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit at the charging point for the EV two-wheelers installed in the basement. The short circuit must have occurred due to overheating of one of the vehicles. The fire spread to the gas line in the basement due to which one of the six cylinders exploded,” said an officer.

Nobody has been injured in the incident. “Due to the ventilation in the basement of the building, there was enough room for the fire to be doused. Except for the damage in the basement, none of the other three floors are affected. Nataraj, the floor manager of the restaurant has spoken to us. Details of the exact loss is being ascertained,” the officer added.