Brawl during Dasara prize ceremony in Karnataka's Madikeri, DYSP injured

MADIKERI: The Dasara stage at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri turned violent early on Friday after a temple committee objected to the judgment of the tableaux during the prize distribution ceremony.

The stage erupted into a brawl, with police being pushed off during the chaos. A DySP and a constable sustained injuries, while one accused has been taken into custody.

The prize distribution ceremony followed the tableau show of ten temple committees early on Friday morning. While four committees were declared winners by the judges, a group claiming to represent the Sri Karavale Bhagavathi Temple Committee stormed the stage, shouting slogans against the judgment and the Ten Temple Committee.

Nearly 100 people from the Bhagavathi Temple committee took over the stage and vandalised it.

Police had to resort to a laathi charge to control the situation; however, Madikeri DySP PA Suraj was pushed and fell off the stage. He sustained head and leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital.