Brawl during Dasara prize ceremony in Karnataka's Madikeri, DYSP injured

MADIKERI: The Dasara stage at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri turned violent early on Friday after a temple committee objected to the judgment of the tableaux during the prize distribution ceremony.
The stage erupted into a brawl, with police being pushed off during the chaos. A DySP and a constable sustained injuries, while one accused has been taken into custody.
The prize distribution ceremony followed the tableau show of ten temple committees early on Friday morning. While four committees were declared winners by the judges, a group claiming to represent the Sri Karavale Bhagavathi Temple Committee stormed the stage, shouting slogans against the judgment and the Ten Temple Committee.
Nearly 100 people from the Bhagavathi Temple committee took over the stage and vandalised it.
Police had to resort to a laathi charge to control the situation; however, Madikeri DySP PA Suraj was pushed and fell off the stage. He sustained head and leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
“We have arrested accused Yakshith who was involved in the assault against DySP,” confirmed SP K Ramarajan, addressing the media on Friday.
He explained that the accused was intoxicated and could not even walk properly.
“The accused was immediately arrested. He did not cooperate during the arrest. He has been booked under BNS sections 132 and 355 for assaulting police officers and for causing public nuisance,” SP added.
The accused will be produced before the court, and further actions will be initiated.
Meanwhile, SP confirmed that there have been violations by several temple committees with regard to sound pollution and environmental pollution control acts.
“The concerned officers will submit a report in this regard. Following the report, DySP will file a complaint with the High Court to initiate suitable actions for the violations,” SP confirmed.
While the police had released strict guidelines to observe the festivity, the same was violated by the temple committees as many committees used loud DJ sounds, causing public nuisance.
Meanwhile, SP confirmed that action will be taken against Karavale Bhagavathi Temple committee members for creating public nuisance and hampering the safety of the public during the prize distribution ceremony.
In the tableaux competition, Kote Sri Maha Ganapathi Temple and Sri Kote Mariamma temple committees shared the first prize, Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Temple and Sri Dandina Mariamma Temple committees grabbed second and third prize, respectively.