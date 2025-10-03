Congress leader Kharge stable after pacemaker procedure

BENGALURU: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kharge and inquired about his health, and wished him a speedy recovery on his ‘X’ handle. “Praying for his continued well-being and long life,” he said.

Kharge’s son, Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the pacemaker procedure was successfully completed. “It was a short and minor procedure and he has been stable after the procedure,” he tweeted.

According to Priyank, Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to resume work from October 3 and attend all his scheduled engagements. “Our gratitude for the concern, support and affection extended by all,” he added. Mallikarjun Kharge also posted on ‘X’: “My sincere thanks to Congress cadres, leaders and supporters for the outpouring of wishes. My deepest gratitude. I intend to start my work schedule soon.” The 83-year-old Congress leader was admitted to MS Ramaiah Hospital on Tuesday after he felt discomfort in breathing.