DKS asks Congress netas not to talk about power-sharing

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued show cause notices to MLA Dr HD Ranganath and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda seeking an explanation for their remarks on the change of chief minister in the state.

The notices were issued after Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar sent a strong message to his party leaders by terming such remarks as “unnecessary and anti-party.”

The notice issued by KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee Chairman K Rahman Khan stated that they have taken serious note of the remarks that cause embarrassment to the party and also amount to a violation of the party discipline. They have been asked to give an explanation within a week. Ranganath and Gowda had stated that Shivakumar will become the next CM.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said talking about power-sharing will amount to anti-party activity as it damages the party’s image.

Responding to a question on discussions in the political circles over the issue of power-sharing, the Deputy CM said there is no such issue and no one in the party should talk about it. He said he had directed the KPCC Working President to issue notices to all leaders, including Ranganath, who have spoken about it.