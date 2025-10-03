DKS asks Congress netas not to talk about power-sharing

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has issued show cause notices to MLA Dr HD Ranganath and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda seeking an explanation for their remarks on the change of chief minister in the state.
The notices were issued after Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar sent a strong message to his party leaders by terming such remarks as “unnecessary and anti-party.”
The notice issued by KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee Chairman K Rahman Khan stated that they have taken serious note of the remarks that cause embarrassment to the party and also amount to a violation of the party discipline. They have been asked to give an explanation within a week. Ranganath and Gowda had stated that Shivakumar will become the next CM.
Earlier in the day, speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said talking about power-sharing will amount to anti-party activity as it damages the party’s image.
Responding to a question on discussions in the political circles over the issue of power-sharing, the Deputy CM said there is no such issue and no one in the party should talk about it. He said he had directed the KPCC Working President to issue notices to all leaders, including Ranganath, who have spoken about it.
“Siddaramaiah has made it clear that they will follow the high command’s directions. His words are final. For us, the party is important. We are disciplined soldiers of the party and follow its directions,” he said, responding to a question. Shivakumar said anyone speaking in his support or Siddaramaiah’s support will damage the party.
Responding to a question on BJP leaders talking about the November revolution in Congress, the DyCM said, let the BJP leaders discuss and sort out internal differences within their own party.
Meanwhile, speaking to media persons in Chikkamagaluru, Energy Minister KJ George said Shivarame Gowda is not the AICC president nor a general secretary to make remarks, and he himself is not authorised to speak on the issue.
The minister was responding to a question on Shivarame Gowda’s statement that DK Shivakumar will replace Siddaramaiah. George said there is no need to give importance to Shivarame Gowda’s remarks, and the chief minister chair is not vacant now. If at all there is any change of guard, the party high command and the Congress Legislature Party will take a final call on it, the minister added.