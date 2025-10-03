GBA may get more wards, from city outskirts: DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday hinted that post the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls, another 140-150 wards would be added to the mix, by considering some areas from the city’s outskirts.

Speaking at Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said that posafter the GBA polls, the authority’s jurisdiction would be made bigger by including some areas from the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Ignoring any criticism, the DCM stated that the government is committed to giving a new vision to the state capital. He said they have approved five corporations, and together, there are 368 wards, and they may add more wards to the existing number. With this, an attempt is being made to elect and groom more leaders, he added.

Shivakumar urged people to file objections if any, mentioning that the government is ready to rectify them. “As per the 74th Amendment of the Constitution, power should be given to the people. One cannot stop polls. Let there be criticism. Criticism will die, but work will stay. We will work and give Bengaluru a new face. We shall soon list the programmes that the government has given to the city,” he concluded.