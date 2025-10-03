Half of tiger carcass found in Karnataka's MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, poaching suspected

BENGALURU: Forest patrol staff discovered half the body of a dead tiger late on the night of October 2 in the Malai Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary.
The carcass, found in the Hannur division, included only the head, shoulder, and front limb, confirming it as a case of poaching.
The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have taken note of the incident.
The case comes just months after a tigress and her four cubs were poisoned to death in the same wildlife sanctuary, a tragedy reported on July 3, 2025.
Taking note of this, Karnataka forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre said, the incident happened on the first day of the 71st wildlife week celebrations in the state and during the Dasara festivities.
"It appears to be a case of poaching and the government has taken the issue seriously. This incident confirms that wildlife poaching is ongoing in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary," he said.
He also issued orders to appoint Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Smita Bijoor to visit the site and investigate the case. He also ordered the forest officials to submit a detailed report within eight days and take action against the officials who have shown negligence of duty.
Khandre also sought for a report of the poaching incidents and the action taken over the last three years while directing the officials to take stern action against the poachers.
A senior investigation official said, during perambulation, the staffers also found a slipper near the carcass.
Specially trained sniffer dogs were brought to the location from Bandipur Tiger Reserve on October 3 for search. The dogs have led the team to the house of the one of the accused.
The official said the tiger’s gender cannot be determined at this stage and will only be revealed after postmortem and final laboratory analysis.
Forest department officials said there could be multiple factors behind the tiger’s death, and each possibility is being investigated in detail.