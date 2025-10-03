Half of tiger carcass found in Karnataka's MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, poaching suspected

BENGALURU: Forest patrol staff discovered half the body of a dead tiger late on the night of October 2 in the Malai Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary.

The carcass, found in the Hannur division, included only the head, shoulder, and front limb, confirming it as a case of poaching.

The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have taken note of the incident.

The case comes just months after a tigress and her four cubs were poisoned to death in the same wildlife sanctuary, a tragedy reported on July 3, 2025.

Taking note of this, Karnataka forest, environment and ecology department minister Eshwar B Khandre said, the incident happened on the first day of the 71st wildlife week celebrations in the state and during the Dasara festivities.

"It appears to be a case of poaching and the government has taken the issue seriously. This incident confirms that wildlife poaching is ongoing in MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary," he said.