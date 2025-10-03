Jamboo Savari: Abhimanyu’s final march with Chamundeshwari draws lakhs in Mysuru

MYSURU: The grand finale of the Mysuru Dasara — Jamboo Savari was held with spectacular fervour on Thursday, with lakhs of spectators thronging the procession route in the city, along with nearly 45,000 spectators inside the palace alone, who braved both the scorching mid-day Sun and an unexpected drizzle that followed.

Before the procession commenced, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and their cabinet colleagues, performed the Nandi Dhwaja Puja in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple. The much-awaited Vijayadashami procession began, following in royal splendour. Even as hats were distributed among attendees inside the palace, the weather changed gradually, followed by a drizzle. But the weather could do little to dampen the spirits of the performers, as well as the spectators, who filled the Mysuru Palace courtyard and lined the 5-km Rajamarga route, up to the Bannimantap grounds.

More than 4,000 folk artistes enthralled the gathering, which was treated to a visual feast as 58 dazzling tableaux rolled out in the procession, narrating the rich cultural, social, and historical stories of the state.

From government schemes like Shakti Yojana, Anna Bhagya, Khadi Promotion, and Industrialisation, to heritage landmarks and conservation efforts such as Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Pollution Control initiatives, the tableaux reflected a perfect blend of tradition and progress, besides highlighting the message of Mahatma Gandhi, with the procession marking Gandhi Jayanti.