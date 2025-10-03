Padma Shri scholar says self-reliance is key to health

One of the most important facets of Dr Bang’s work was to revolutionise neonatal care in the villages of Gadchiroli when infant and natal mortality rates were a pressing concern, the nearest medical facility being 200km away in Nagpur. “If mothers and infants cannot travel to a hospital, the hospital must come to them,” he said.

This principle led him to establish home-care agents, or ‘Arogyadoots’ -- 39 women trained to deliver babies with proper medical decorum. One of them was Kaju Bai, a Dalit woman who has now been an Arogyadoot for around 20 years. “This is not just about saving children, it is also about empowering women. All their lives, otherwise, they would be daughters, wives and mothers; with this, they are entities,” he said.

Dr Bang concluded his lecture touching upon how the researcher should “go where the problem is, not where they are the problem”. He stressed that the path to achieving health resides within ourselves. “The Gandhian path of healthcare would be Arogya Swaraj,” he said.