Plant, adopt trees, protect green cover: DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that everyone, including every child, should plant a sapling and adopt a tree, while educational institutions should also adopt trees in their respective wards to improve and protect green cover.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 71st Wildlife Week celebrations, at the sidelines of the flag-off of a walkathon from Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said that earlier, there were many green patches and farmlands, but now high-rise structures and apartment complexes have taken their place, and greenery exists only in balconies and kitchen gardens. People, especially students, should hence plant saplings, adopt trees and protect them. So far, one lakh saplings have been planted by students in Bengaluru alone. The same needs to be done across the state.

Also present on the occasion, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre said there are stern environmental rules and laws, yet many wildlife deaths have been reported like five tigers in MM Hills Tiger Reserve, 20 peacocks in Madhugiri, and 19 monkeys in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Many elephant deaths are also being reported on a regular basis. Stern action will be taken against all the accused.