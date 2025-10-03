Ramachandra Guha receives Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award - Karnataka 2025

BENGALURU: Karnataka government has announced the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award - Karnataka for 2025 to noted historian and author Ramachandra Guha.

The award, presented annually by the Department of Information and Public Relations, recognises individuals and institutions who contribute to promoting Gandhian values in society.

Guha is internationally recognised for his research and writings on Indian history, politics, environmental movements, and cricket. His notable works include India After Gandhi, the history of post-independence India; A Corner of a Foreign Field, a social history of Indian cricket; The Unquiet Woods, a study of grassroots environmental movements; and his two-volume biography of Gandhi — Gandhi Before India and Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World. The Gandhi biographies have been translated into several languages, including Kannada.

Officials said the award recognises Guha’s role in analysing Gandhian philosophy and relating it to contemporary issues. His work has reached wide audiences and contributed to discussions on democracy, social equality, and civic responsibility in India, an official press release said.