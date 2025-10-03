Rs 3,705 crore tax devolution for Karnataka

Importer misdeclared goods, says Customs

“Every action taken was legally mandated, procedurally proper, and based on documented violations discovered during examination,” the department said, stressing that "no bribe was demanded and that the importer was granted multiple hearings and extensions in line with due process."

In a chat with this paper, Prawin said the consignment pertained to 9,300 units of sex toys also used as massagers imported from China in August, which customs had allegedly declined to clear for want of bribes. He claimed to possess evidence of having paid bribes to customs officials as well.

Prawin alleged that since he had "exposed" corruption by Chennai Customs in the past, the agency had singled him out for harassment by not clearing his imports. He also said that the bribes demanded by the customs officers were huge.

By Wednesday evening, the post by Wintrack Inc's handle had gone viral spawning extreme reactions from several people who also alleged bad experiences while dealing with Customs officials.

Celebrities like Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education Services, and MP Shashi Tharoor entered the debate and reposted Wintrack's allegations tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting them to take action.