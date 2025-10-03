Solid waste: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner warns of action

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar on Thursday directed solid waste management staff to change their approach and work more effectively, warning of strict action if garbage disposal continues to remain unsatisfactory.

During an inspection in Banaswadi and Subbayyana Palya, the Commissioner found garbage piled along roadsides forming several black spots. He instructed officials to ensure immediate clearance and warned that continued negligence would not be tolerated.

Marshals were told to identify those dumping waste indiscriminately and impose fines, while in areas with many black spots, night patrols have been mandated to catch offenders. “If proper and effective waste management is not carried out, action will be taken against all officers and staff concerned,” Sunil Kumar cautioned. Later, he inspected the transfer station at HBR Layout in Sarvagnanagar and issued directions to strengthen operations.